Formula 2 free practice concludes in Baku with Maini on top

Free practice has concluded at the Formula 2 Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku.

According to Report, ART Grand Prix driver Kush Maini set the fastest time in the session.

10:04

Free practice has begun in the Formula 2 Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku.

According to Report, the session started at 10:00 (GMT+4).

Two qualifying sessions will also be held in the Formula 2 competition today.

The Azerbaijan Grand Prix will conclude on September 26.