Baku City Circuit hosts BCC F1 Weekend Run

A special sporting event, the BCC F1 Weekend Run, was held at the Baku City Circuit as part of the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

According to Report, around 250 participants completed the full 6-kilometer lap of the Formula 1 track.

Youth and Sports Minister Farid Gayibov also took part in the event.

The run began at 22:00, with participants completing a full lap of the circuit in the same direction as Formula 1 cars.

The Azerbaijan Grand Prix, which began today, will conclude on September 26.