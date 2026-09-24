Ilham Aliyev Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran
    Ilham Aliyev Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran

    Baku City Circuit hosts BCC F1 Weekend Run

    Sports
    • 24 September, 2026
    • 10:40
    Baku City Circuit hosts BCC F1 Weekend Run

    A special sporting event, the BCC F1 Weekend Run, was held at the Baku City Circuit as part of the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

    According to Report, around 250 participants completed the full 6-kilometer lap of the Formula 1 track.

    Youth and Sports Minister Farid Gayibov also took part in the event.

    The run began at 22:00, with participants completing a full lap of the circuit in the same direction as Formula 1 cars.

    The Azerbaijan Grand Prix, which began today, will conclude on September 26.

    Baku City Circuit hosts BCC F1 Weekend Run
    Baku City Circuit hosts BCC F1 Weekend Run
    Baku City Circuit hosts BCC F1 Weekend Run
    Baku City Circuit hosts BCC F1 Weekend Run
    Baku City Circuit hosts BCC F1 Weekend Run
    Baku City Circuit hosts BCC F1 Weekend Run
    Baku City Circuit hosts BCC F1 Weekend Run

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