Baku City Circuit hosts BCC F1 Weekend Run
Sports
- 24 September, 2026
- 10:40
A special sporting event, the BCC F1 Weekend Run, was held at the Baku City Circuit as part of the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix.
According to Report, around 250 participants completed the full 6-kilometer lap of the Formula 1 track.
Youth and Sports Minister Farid Gayibov also took part in the event.
The run began at 22:00, with participants completing a full lap of the circuit in the same direction as Formula 1 cars.
The Azerbaijan Grand Prix, which began today, will conclude on September 26.
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