Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 6th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX 2026)
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 6th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX 2026)

    About 300 media reps cover Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix on site

    Sports
    • 30 September, 2026
    • 14:11
    About 300 media reps cover Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix on site

    About 300 representatives of local and foreign media covered the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix directly from the scene, the Baku City Circuit Operations Company told Report.

    In addition, the race in Baku was broadcast on 56 foreign TV channels.

    Mercedes driver George Russell became the winner of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

    Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 George Russell Baku City Circuit
    "Formula 1" üzrə Azərbaycan Qran-prisini 300-ə yaxın media nümayəndəsi hadisə yerindən işıqlandırıb
    Гран-при Азербайджана Формулы 1 освещали с места событий около 300 представителей медиа
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