About 300 media reps cover Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix on site
Sports
- 30 September, 2026
- 14:11
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About 300 representatives of local and foreign media covered the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix directly from the scene, the Baku City Circuit Operations Company told Report.
In addition, the race in Baku was broadcast on 56 foreign TV channels.
Mercedes driver George Russell became the winner of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.
"Formula 1" üzrə Azərbaycan Qran-prisini 300-ə yaxın media nümayəndəsi hadisə yerindən işıqlandırıb
Гран-при Азербайджана Формулы 1 освещали с места событий около 300 представителей медиа
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