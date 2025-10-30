Summit on future professions held in Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan

Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory
    Social security
    • 30 October, 2025
    • 11:20
    The Future Professions Summit has been held in the city of Nakhchivan, Report informs.

    The event was organized by the State Employment Agency under the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population of Azerbaijan.

    Participants included Samir Seyidahmadli, Deputy Representative of the Azerbaijani President in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, Vusal Nasirli, Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Protection, as well as officials and young participants.

    Discussions at the summit focused on the future demands of the labor market, innovative professions, and the development of digital skills.

    Naxçıvanda "Gələcəyin Peşələri Sammiti" keçirilir
    В Нахчыване проходит "Саммит профессий будущего"

