Summit on future professions held in Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan
Social security
- 30 October, 2025
- 11:20
The Future Professions Summit has been held in the city of Nakhchivan, Report informs.
The event was organized by the State Employment Agency under the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population of Azerbaijan.
Participants included Samir Seyidahmadli, Deputy Representative of the Azerbaijani President in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, Vusal Nasirli, Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Protection, as well as officials and young participants.
Discussions at the summit focused on the future demands of the labor market, innovative professions, and the development of digital skills.
Latest News
11:47
State Security Service conducts anti-corruption operation in Azerbaijan's BalakanIncident
11:36
IMF: Initialing of Baku-Yerevan peace treaty - major step toward co-op in regionForeign policy
11:31
Kazakhstan seeks to benefit from Azerbaijan's digital expertiseICT
11:28
KOBIA: Franchising is a new way of thinking for SMEsBusiness
11:20
Photo
Video
Summit on future professions held in Azerbaijan's NakhchivanSocial security
11:19
Azerbaijani minister, Iranian ambassador discuss co-op in youth and sportsForeign policy
11:11
Azerbaijan to introduce concessional loan model for franchisingBusiness
11:01
Armenian PM: TRIPP to create new corridor between, Caspian Mediterranean seasRegion
10:49