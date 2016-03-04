Baku. 4 March. REPORT.AZ/ The Birlik communityof Shirvan city completed a major roofing renovation that will enhance the quality of life for over 1,000 people. The project was implemented by the Socio-Economic Development Activity (SEDA) and co-financed by the governments of the United States and Azerbaijan, Report was told by US Embassy in Azebaijan.

SEDA helped the residents to renovate roofs of five apartment buildings to provide safe conditions for the people living under them.

“USAID’s goal around the world is to work closely with communities to improve quality of life and provide opportunities to address their own socio-economic needs. We are very glad that our assistance has helped the residents of Birlik and contributed to this process,” said Christopher Schaffer, Director of Democracy and Governance Office of USAID/Azerbaijan, as he thanked the residents of the community for mobilizing their resources to implement the project. The project also brought citizens together with their local governing officials to devise a plan to address the community need.It is a great example of what can be accomplished when people, government, and civil society work together.

Since 2011, SEDA has provided over $1.2 million in funding for 60 projects in 53 communities benefiting more than 85,000 people around Azerbaijan. SEDA promotes fuller participation of citizens, civil society organizations and local and central government officials to advance socio-economic development. The project is funded by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and implemented by the East-West Management Institute with support from the Ministry of Economy and the Council for State Support to Non-Governmental Organizations.