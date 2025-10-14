Saudi Embassy in Baku distributes sacrificial meat to vulnerable families
- 14 October, 2025
- 13:26
The Embassy of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in Baku has distributed sacrificial meat in Azerbaijan within the Adahi project, Report informs.
The distribution ceremony was organized with the participation of Saudi Arabia's Ambassador to Azerbaijan, representatives of the Kingdom, and the Azerbaijani Agency for Social Services.
The aid was provided to families of martyrs, war veterans, and vulnerable population groups living in the Absheron district, as well as the cities of Baku and Sumgayit. In total, the initiative reached approximately 9,000 people.
