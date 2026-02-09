Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games
    President Ilham Aliyev signs decree on indexation of labor pensions

    Social security
    • 09 February, 2026
    • 17:11
    President Ilham Aliyev signs decree on indexation of labor pensions

    President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on the indexation of labor pensions.

    According to Report, citing the press service of the head of state, the document instructs the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population to carry out the indexation of the insurance portion of labor pensions assigned before January 1, 2026.

    The indexation will be implemented in line with the annual growth rate of the average monthly nominal wage for 2025, as determined by the State Statistical Committee of Azerbaijan. For pensioners who receive seniority-related supplements to their labor pensions, the indexation will be carried out taking these supplements into account.

    In addition, in accordance with the annual consumer price index, the amounts of material assistance included in labor pensions since January 1, 2023, as well as the amounts of pension capital recorded in the insurance portion of the individual personal accounts of insured persons before January 1, 2026, will be indexed.

    The decree enters into force as of January 1, 2025.

    The Cabinet of Ministers has been tasked with resolving issues arising from this decree.

