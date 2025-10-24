Over 6,300 people employed in liberated regions of Azerbaijan

More than 6,300 permanent residents in the liberated regions of Azerbaijan have already been employed, Asmar Najmaddingizi, a representative of the State Employment Agency, told Report.

According to her, since the first days of the return process, attention has been paid to creating permanent jobs and supporting self-employment.

"The agency is actively working with both citizens who have already moved to the liberated regions and those preparing to return. To date, more than 6,300 people are involved in various employment programs," she said.

The agency representative noted that in Khojaly, the number of participants in self-employment programs in manufacturing, services, and agriculture has reached 130 people, and in the liberated territories overall, more than 500 people have received funds to start their own businesses.