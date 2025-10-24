Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory SOCGOV 2025
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory SOCGOV 2025

    Over 6,300 people employed in liberated regions of Azerbaijan

    Social security
    • 24 October, 2025
    • 17:01
    Over 6,300 people employed in liberated regions of Azerbaijan

    More than 6,300 permanent residents in the liberated regions of Azerbaijan have already been employed, Asmar Najmaddingizi, a representative of the State Employment Agency, told Report.

    According to her, since the first days of the return process, attention has been paid to creating permanent jobs and supporting self-employment.

    "The agency is actively working with both citizens who have already moved to the liberated regions and those preparing to return. To date, more than 6,300 people are involved in various employment programs," she said.

    The agency representative noted that in Khojaly, the number of participants in self-employment programs in manufacturing, services, and agriculture has reached 130 people, and in the liberated territories overall, more than 500 people have received funds to start their own businesses.

    Azerbaijan employment liberated territories
    Azad olunmuş ərazilərdə 6300-dən çox şəxsin məşğulluğu təmin edilib
    Более 6,3 тыс. человек трудоустроены в освобожденных районах Азербайджана

    Latest News

    18:07

    Azerbaijan approves memorandum on statistical cooperation with Tajikistan

    Foreign policy
    17:59

    Azerbaijan elected Co-Chair of Intergovernmental Working Group of UN-Habitat on 'Adequate Housing for All'

    Foreign policy
    17:54
    Photo

    Future of labor markets, digital entrepreneurship discussed at SOCGOV 2025

    Foreign policy
    17:41

    New chief appointed to Azerbaijan's State Agency for Protection of Strategic Objects

    Other
    17:29

    Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan launch new joint projects across key sectors

    Business
    17:22

    Head of State Agency for Protection of Strategic Objects relieved of his duties

    Domestic policy
    17:13

    Testimony of Khojaly Genocide witness read in court

    Incident
    17:06
    Photo

    Final declaration adopted at 2nd Meeting of OTS Ministers

    Business
    17:01

    Over 6,300 people employed in liberated regions of Azerbaijan

    Social security
    All News Feed