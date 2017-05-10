Leyla Aliyeva attends entertainment program for children with special needs

Baku. 10 May. REPORT.AZ/ The Heydar Aliyev Foundation has organized another entertainment program for children deprived of parental care and children with Down Syndrome.

Report informs referring to the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, the event, which marked the 94th anniversary of birth of the national leader Heydar Aliyev, involved more than 200 children from orphanages No.1, 2 and 3 in Baku, and the Rehabilitation Centre for People with Down Syndrome.

Vice-president of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva attended the event, which featured different contests for children.

Children with Down syndrome performed dances.

Leyla Aliyeva danced with the children and posed for photographs together with them.

All the children received gifts from the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.