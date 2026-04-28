Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva visit Social Service Orphanage in Sheki

On April 27, Leyla Aliyeva, Vice President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, founder and head of IDEA Public Union, and Arzu Aliyeva visited the Social Service Orphanage of the Social Services Agency in Sheki, Report informs via AZERTAC.

During the visit, Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva closely familiarized themselves with the activities of the institution, the conditions created for children deprived of parental care, and the efforts to ensure their education and social protection.

The new building of the orphanage, established in 1936, was constructed on the initiative of Mehriban Aliyeva, First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Then, Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva watched a special cultural program prepared by the children, who showcased their creativity and talent through a program of dance, music, and theater performances. The children"s performances, highlighting their stage culture and skills, were met with great interest.

Subsequently, commemorative photos were taken with the staff and children, followed by the presentation of gifts.