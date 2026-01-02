Initiated by Leyla Aliyeva, New Year celebrations organized at children's facilities in Azerbaijan
Social security
- 02 January, 2026
- 09:13
At the initiative of Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, founder and head of IDEA Public Union, a series of festive celebrations were organized for minors at the Social Rehabilitation Institution for vulnerable groups and the "Children of Azerbaijan" Reintegration Center, Report informs via AZERTAC.
During the festivities, IDEA Public Union volunteers delighted the children with gifts and a variety of entertainment games. The initiative successfully enhanced the festive atmosphere, providing a joyful experience for all the children.
Latest News
10:29
Ilham Aliyev sends letter of condolences to president of SwitzerlandForeign policy
10:13
Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan meets Ukraine's security council secretary Umerov in AnkaraRegion
10:04
Yemen's Aden airport shuts as Saudi-UAE rift deepensOther countries
09:47
Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry expresses condolences to Switzerland over tragedy in Crans-MontanaForeign policy
09:32
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva made post on first day of 2026Domestic policy
09:23
AZAL received additional capital of over 2B manats in 2024Finance
09:13
Initiated by Leyla Aliyeva, New Year celebrations organized at children's facilities in AzerbaijanSocial security
09:03
Photo
New Year celebrations organized for elderly citizens at social service facility in AzerbaijanSocial security
18:00