Initiated by Leyla Aliyeva, New Year celebrations organized at children's facilities in Azerbaijan

    Social security
    02 January, 2026
    09:13
    At the initiative of Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, founder and head of IDEA Public Union, a series of festive celebrations were organized for minors at the Social Rehabilitation Institution for vulnerable groups and the "Children of Azerbaijan" Reintegration Center, Report informs via AZERTAC.

    During the festivities, IDEA Public Union volunteers delighted the children with gifts and a variety of entertainment games. The initiative successfully enhanced the festive atmosphere, providing a joyful experience for all the children.

    Leyla Əliyevanın təşəbbüsü ilə uşaq sığınacaqlarında Yeni il tədbiri keçirilib
    По инициативе Лейлы Алиевой проведены праздничные мероприятия в детских приютах

