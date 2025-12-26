Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process AZAL plane crash anniversary
    Initiated by Leyla Aliyeva, New Year celebrations for children organized in Yevlakh

    26 December, 2025
    Initiated by Leyla Aliyeva, New Year celebrations for children organized in Yevlakh

    Initiated by Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, founder and head of IDEA Public Union, a festive celebration was held for children living in Yevlakh, on the eve of the New Year.

    Report informs via AZERTAC that during the celebration, bicycles and safety equipment were distributed among 30 children of different age groups.

