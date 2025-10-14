Incentives introduced for vocational training in Azerbaijan's liberated territories

Special incentive mechanisms are being implemented to support vocational training programs in Azerbaijan's liberated territories, said Sadig Aliyev, Chairman of the Board of the State Employment Agency, during a panel discussion titled "Investing in Education for Azerbaijan"s Sustainable Development," Report informs.

Aliyev noted that the agency is actively promoting education and employment initiatives in these regions.

"To stimulate vocational training and attract specialized training institutions to the region, the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population has approved a decision to apply a 20% additional payment per participant in these programs," he said.

He also highlighted the role of the Karabakh Vocational Training Center, which collaborates with private training institutions to conduct joint programs tailored to the region's needs. The center also offers its infrastructure for broader use by employers.

According to Aliyev, more than 300 individuals are currently enrolled in vocational training programs in the liberated areas, and the process is ongoing in a phased manner.