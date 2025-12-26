Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process AZAL plane crash anniversary
    Heydar Aliyev Foundation organizes festive celebration for children

    Heydar Aliyev Foundation organizes festive celebration for children

    The Heydar Aliyev Foundation has organized an annual celebration for children in need of special care on the eve of World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day and the New Year.

    Report informs via AZERTAC that Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, Arzu Aliyeva, and Alena Aliyeva attended the event.

    Children with disabilities from various orphanages and boarding schools, along with children from families of martyrs, were invited to the festive celebration titled "The New Year Wonders".

    The Gulustan Palace, festively decorated, welcomed the children with fairy-tale characters, providing them with the opportunity to transform into their favorite characters with the help of "face art".

    The festivities began with the screening of a video highlighting the care of National Leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev for children and his participation in the festive celebrations on the occasion of World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day and the New Year, as well as Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady, President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, Mehriban Aliyeva"s meetings and interactions with children.

    The children enjoyed the event by dancing and singing songs in a festively decorated hall, accompanied by famous artists, as well as characters from beloved fairy tales and cartoons.

    Concluding the entertainment program, the Heydar Aliyev Foundation presented holiday gifts to the children.

    Heydər Əliyev Fondu uşaqlar üçün bayram şənliyi təşkil edib
    Фонд Гейдара Алиева организовал праздничное мероприятие для детей

