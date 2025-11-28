Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League Organization of Turkic States
    Global competition demands faster decision-making, Azerbaijani minister says

    • 28 November, 2025
    • 11:15
    Rising global competition requires every country to make swift and adaptable decisions, Azerbaijani Minister of Labour and Social Protection Anar Aliyev said at the Professions of the Future Summit, Report informs.

    According to the minister, ongoing global developments show that rapidly advancing artificial intelligence, expanding digitalization and a new stage of automation are fundamentally reshaping the structure of the global labor market.

    "As a result, many traditional professions are gaining new content, and completely different skill profiles are emerging for the workforce," he noted.

    According to the World Economic Forum's Future of Jobs Report published in 2025, 22% of today's jobs will undergo structural changes by 2030, Aliyev added.

