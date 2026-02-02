Azerbaijan condemns terror attack in Pakistan

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry has condemned the terror attack committed in Balochistan province in western Pakistan, Report informs.

"We strongly condemn the heinous terrorist attacks in Pakistan"s Balochistan province. We extend our deepest condolences to the families of the victims and express our sincere sympathy to the brotherly people and the Government of Pakistan. We wish a speedy and full recovery to those injured. We stand in solidarity with Pakistan in this difficult time and reaffirm our firm support for international efforts to combat terrorism in all its forms and manifestations," the ministry wrote on its Facebook page. Pakistan"s military said on Saturday that multiple suicide and gun attacks by "terrorists" across the restive south-western province of Balochistan killed 33 people, including civilians, while security forces responding to the violence killed 92 assailants.

Analysts described it as the deadliest single day for militants in decades.

During the attacks, Baloch insurgents targeted civilians, a high-security prison, police stations and paramilitary installations. Eighteen civilians, 15 security personnel and 92 insurgents were killed, the military said.

Authorities said at least 133 militants have been killed across Balochistan over the past 48 hours, including 92 on Saturday.