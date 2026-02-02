Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    Azerbaijan celebrating Youth Day

    Domestic policy
    • 02 February, 2026
    • 08:41
    Azerbaijan celebrating Youth Day

    Azerbaijan celebrates Youth Day on February 2, Report informs.

    The tradition of celebrating Youth Day dates back to the first Youth Forum, which took place on February 2, 1996, bringing together approximately 2,000 young people from all regions of the country.

    The Forum defined the responsibilities of government agencies, youth organizations, and individual youth.

    The main task assigned to the relevant organizations was to implement effective measures for the comprehensive development of youth, as well as to provide assistance and support for the rapid and effective resolution of youth-related issues.

    The first Youth Forum significantly intensified work with youth in Azerbaijan.

    In 1997, Azerbaijani President Heydar Aliyev signed a decree declaring the day of the aforementioned Forum - February 2 - Youth Day of Azerbaijan.

    Since then, February 2 has become the first Youth Day celebrated in Azerbaijan among the CIS and Eastern European countries.

    International Youth Day was established by the UN General Assembly on December 17, 1999, following a proposal from the World Conference of Ministers Responsible for Youth, held in Lisbon from August 8 to 12, 1998.

    Azerbaijan Youth Day Heydar Aliyev
    Bu gün Azərbaycanda Gənclər Günüdür
    В Азербайджане отмечают День молодежи

    Latest News

    10:24

    Oil prices fall 4% on signs of easing tensions between US, Iran

    Energy
    10:12

    Japan PM Takaichi's party poised for landslide victory

    Other countries
    09:57

    Erdogan to mull Iran-US escalation with gov't members

    Region
    09:36

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to depart for state visit to Pakistan

    Region
    09:26

    CBA currency exchange rates (02.02.2026)

    Finance
    09:10
    Photo

    First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva shares post on Youth Day

    Domestic policy
    09:07
    Photo

    President of Azerbaijan shares post on Youth Day

    Domestic policy
    09:00

    US government shutdown poised to last until at least Tuesday

    Other countries
    08:47

    Bitcoin price falls below $75,000 for first time since April 7, 2025

    Finance
    All News Feed