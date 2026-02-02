Azerbaijan celebrating Youth Day

Azerbaijan celebrates Youth Day on February 2, Report informs.

The tradition of celebrating Youth Day dates back to the first Youth Forum, which took place on February 2, 1996, bringing together approximately 2,000 young people from all regions of the country.

The Forum defined the responsibilities of government agencies, youth organizations, and individual youth.

The main task assigned to the relevant organizations was to implement effective measures for the comprehensive development of youth, as well as to provide assistance and support for the rapid and effective resolution of youth-related issues.

The first Youth Forum significantly intensified work with youth in Azerbaijan.

In 1997, Azerbaijani President Heydar Aliyev signed a decree declaring the day of the aforementioned Forum - February 2 - Youth Day of Azerbaijan.

Since then, February 2 has become the first Youth Day celebrated in Azerbaijan among the CIS and Eastern European countries.

International Youth Day was established by the UN General Assembly on December 17, 1999, following a proposal from the World Conference of Ministers Responsible for Youth, held in Lisbon from August 8 to 12, 1998.