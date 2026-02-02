Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to depart for state visit to Pakistan
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will pay a state visit to Pakistan from February 3 to 4, 2026, the press service of the Akorda presidential residence said, Report informs via Qazinform.
As part of the visit, the head of state is set to hold talks with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and President Asif Ali Zardari to discuss prospects for strengthening political, trade-economic, cultural and humanitarian cooperation.
The Kazakh leader is expected to join the Kazakhstan-Pakistan business forum as well.
