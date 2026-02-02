Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to depart for state visit to Pakistan

    Region
    • 02 February, 2026
    • 09:36
    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to depart for state visit to Pakistan

    Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will pay a state visit to Pakistan from February 3 to 4, 2026, the press service of the Akorda presidential residence said, Report informs via Qazinform.

    As part of the visit, the head of state is set to hold talks with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and President Asif Ali Zardari to discuss prospects for strengthening political, trade-economic, cultural and humanitarian cooperation.

    The Kazakh leader is expected to join the Kazakhstan-Pakistan business forum as well.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev Kazakhstan Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif Asif Ali Zardari
    Tokayev Pakistana dövlət səfəri edəcək
    Токаев посетит с государственным визитом Пакистан

