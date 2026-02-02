Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Domestic policy
    • 02 February, 2026
    • 09:10
    First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva shares post on Youth Day

    First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva shared a post on her social media accounts on the occasion of Youth Day, Report informs.

    The post reads: "I am confident that the Azerbaijani youth will continue to bring joy to our people through their successes, victories, and achievements, and will make worthy contributions to the development of our country."

