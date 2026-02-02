First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva shares post on Youth Day
Domestic policy
- 02 February, 2026
- 09:10
First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva shared a post on her social media accounts on the occasion of Youth Day, Report informs.
The post reads: "I am confident that the Azerbaijani youth will continue to bring joy to our people through their successes, victories, and achievements, and will make worthy contributions to the development of our country."
February 2, 2026
