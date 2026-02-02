Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Bitcoin price falls below $75,000 for first time since April 7, 2025

    The price of Bitcoin fell below $75,000 for the first time since April 7, 2025, according to Binance data, Report informs.

    As of 3:30 a.m. GMT, the price of Bitcoin was $74,859.9 (down 4.89%).

    By 3:35 a.m. GMT, Bitcoin had slowed its decline and reached $74,865 (down 4.88%).

    At the time of writing, Bitcoin price is $75,908.

    "Bitcoin"in qiyməti 2025-ci ilin aprelindən bəri ilk dəfə 75 min dollardan aşağı düşüb
    Стоимость биткоина опустилась ниже $75 тыс. впервые с апреля 2025 года

