Bitcoin price falls below $75,000 for first time since April 7, 2025
Finance
- 02 February, 2026
- 08:47
The price of Bitcoin fell below $75,000 for the first time since April 7, 2025, according to Binance data, Report informs.
As of 3:30 a.m. GMT, the price of Bitcoin was $74,859.9 (down 4.89%).
By 3:35 a.m. GMT, Bitcoin had slowed its decline and reached $74,865 (down 4.88%).
At the time of writing, Bitcoin price is $75,908.
Latest News
10:24
Oil prices fall 4% on signs of easing tensions between US, IranEnergy
10:12
Japan PM Takaichi's party poised for landslide victoryOther countries
09:57
Erdogan to mull Iran-US escalation with gov't membersRegion
09:36
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to depart for state visit to PakistanRegion
09:26
CBA currency exchange rates (02.02.2026)Finance
09:10
Photo
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva shares post on Youth DayDomestic policy
09:07
Photo
President of Azerbaijan shares post on Youth DayDomestic policy
09:00
US government shutdown poised to last until at least TuesdayOther countries
08:47