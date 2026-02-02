Bitcoin price falls below $75,000 for first time since April 7, 2025

The price of Bitcoin fell below $75,000 for the first time since April 7, 2025, according to Binance data, Report informs.

As of 3:30 a.m. GMT, the price of Bitcoin was $74,859.9 (down 4.89%).

By 3:35 a.m. GMT, Bitcoin had slowed its decline and reached $74,865 (down 4.88%).

At the time of writing, Bitcoin price is $75,908.