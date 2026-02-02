President of Azerbaijan shares post on Youth Day
- 02 February, 2026
- 09:07
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev shared a post on his social media accounts on the occasion of Youth Day, Report informs.
AZERTAC presents the post: "We can be rightfully proud of our younger generation!"
2 Fevral – Azərbaycan Gəncləri Günü pic.twitter.com/wiJiZd80NN— İlham Əliyev (@azpresident) February 2, 2026
