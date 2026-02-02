Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    President of Azerbaijan shares post on Youth Day

    Domestic policy
    • 02 February, 2026
    • 09:07
    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev shared a post on his social media accounts on the occasion of Youth Day, Report informs.

    AZERTAC presents the post: "We can be rightfully proud of our younger generation!"

    Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev Youth Day
    Photo
    İlham Əliyev: Biz gənc nəslimizlə haqlı olaraq fəxr edə bilərik!
    Photo
    Президент Ильхам Алиев поделился публикацией по случаю Дня молодежи

