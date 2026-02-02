US government shutdown poised to last until at least Tuesday

The partial government shutdown is poised to last through at least Tuesday as House Democrats decline to commit to providing the votes needed to fast-track approval of a funding package to reopen the government, Report informs via The Hill.

The House Rules Committee is scheduled to meet on Monday at 4 p.m. (GMT-5) to consider the funding package and other legislation it will tee up for the week. Floor votes to approve procedural rule legislation setting the terms of debate for the package, and then a final vote on the funding package, are not expected until Tuesday at the earliest.

"We'll get this done by Tuesday, I'm convinced," Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) said on "Fox News Sunday." "We do have to do it by a rule process, which will probably have to be on our own."

"I don't understand why anybody would have a problem with this, though. Remember, these are the bills that have already been passed. We're going to do it again. It's a formality at this point," Johnson said.

House GOP leadership moved to usher the funding package through the regular rules process after House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) told Johnson over the weekend that House Democrats would not commit to providing the votes to move the funding package under a fast-track process, which would require substantial Democratic support, Punchbowl News first noted. Johnson had told Republican members on Friday that he preferred a fast-track process over moving funding under a rule.

The fast-track suspension of the rules process for legislation requires a two-thirds vote on the House floor - meaning at least 70 Democrats would need to vote yes.

"We need a full and complete debate," Jeffries said of the decision on MS NOW's "PoliticsNation" on Saturday. "And what I've made clear to House Republicans is that they cannot simply move forward with legislation, taking a ‘my way or the highway' approach in the absence of House Democrats convening, which we're going to do tomorrow, and having a discussion about the appropriate way forward."