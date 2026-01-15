First ASAN Service center launched in Pakistan

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Iran protests
    The opening ceremony of the ASAN Service center was held in Islamabad, Pakistan, Report informs, referring to the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of Azerbaijan.

    The ceremony was attended by Pakistan's Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, members of the Pakistani government, and a delegation led by Ulvi Mehdiyev, Chairman of the State Agency.

    It was noted that at the initial stage, the Pakistan ASAN Service center will provide 64 services through 12 government institutions.

    The center applies ASAN Service standards, the ASAN volunteer program, and innovative solutions developed by ASAN.

    At the entrance, a special corner reflecting Azerbaijan–Pakistan friendship has been created, featuring a quote from President Ilham Aliyev that highlights the brotherly relations between the two countries.

    Following the tour of the center, Ulvi Mehdiyev made a presentation for the Pakistani delegation on the future development concept of the Pakistan ASAN Service center, innovative solutions, and Azerbaijan's DOST concept.

    Meanwhile, Azerbaijan has signed agreements with 30 countries and international organizations on the export of its ASAN Service model. Service centers based on this model are already operating in six countries - Indonesia, Uzbekistan, Ethiopia, Uganda, Afghanistan, and now Pakistan.

