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    Baku to host international conference on inclusive employment

    Social security
    • 14 October, 2026
    • 10:25
    Baku to host international conference on inclusive employment

    An international conference on inclusive employment will be held in Baku on October 15–16.

    According to Report, the event will bring together prominent experts from around the world, representatives of government agencies, international organisations and the private sector, as well as members of academia and civil society institutions.

    The conference will be one of Azerbaijan's largest international platforms dedicated to employment opportunities for people with autism and other disabilities. Prominent experts from the United States, Ireland, France, Türkiye and other countries, along with representatives of leading Azerbaijani government agencies and private-sector organisations, will attend the event to present their initiatives and successful practices in inclusive employment.

    The conference is expected to bring together around 200 participants from Azerbaijan and other countries. The event is organised by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, the Azerbaijani Ministries of Science and Education and Health, the Public Health and Reforms Center, the Agency for State Support to Non-Governmental Organizations, the Regional Development Public Union, and Together and Healthy.

    Heydar Aliyev Foundation Azerbaijan's Ministry of Science and Education Employment
    Bakıda inklüziv məşğulluq sahəsinə həsr olunmuş beynəlxalq konfrans keçiriləcək
    В Баку пройдет международная конференция по инклюзивной занятости
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