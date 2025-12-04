Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week
    Social security
    • 04 December, 2025
    • 14:37
    Azerbaijan to have volunteer activities in 36 state institutions in 2026

    Currently, volunteer activities are carried out in 32 state institutions in Azerbaijan, and this number is planned to increase to 36 in 2026, Acting Executive Director of the Youth Foundation of Azerbaijan, Yusif Valiyev, stated during the 8th Solidarity Forum of Azerbaijani Volunteers dedicated to the Year of Constitution and Sovereignty.

    Valiyev noted that since President Ilham Aliyev's call in 2019, volunteer activities organized at ASAN service centers have now expanded to 32 state institutions:

    "Today, we can see these volunteers engaged in state institutions and in the organization of international events. The participation of young people as volunteers in such activities adds invaluable value to their personal development and professional growth."

    December 5 is International Volunteer Day, and the 8th Solidarity Forum of Azerbaijani Volunteers has been dedicated to this occasion.

    Azerbaijan ASAN volunteers Youth Foundation Yusif Valiyev
    Azərbaycanda gələn il 36 dövlət qurumunda könüllülük fəaliyyəti olacaq
    Система волонтерства в госструктурах Азербайджана расширится в 2026 году

