    Azerbaijan's population exceeds 10 million as of November 2025

    Social security
    • 12 December, 2025
    • 13:19
    Azerbaijan's population exceeds 10 million as of November 2025

    Azerbaijan's population has increased by 32,109 people, or 0.3%, since the beginning of the year, reaching 10,256,998 as of November 1, 2025, Report informs, citing the State Statistical Committee.

    Of the total population, 54.4% reside in urban areas and 45.6% in rural regions. Men make up 49.8%, while women account for 50.2% of the population.

