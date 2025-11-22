Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30
    Azerbaijan provides jobs for 7,027 residents relocated to liberated lands

    Social security
    • 22 November, 2025
    • 14:46
    Azerbaijan provides jobs for 7,027 residents relocated to liberated lands

    Employment has been provided for 7,027 residents relocated to Azerbaijan's liberated territories, according to the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population, Report informs.

    The State Employment Agency has also secured jobs for 4,836 individuals through vacancies, while 589 people have been involved in the self‑employment program and created their own small family businesses within this framework.

    Additionally, 1,185 individuals are self‑employed independently.

    Work is also being carried out to organize vocational training courses for residents. So far, 319 residents have been enrolled in courses jointly organized with employers.

    Azad olunan ərazilərə köçürülən sakinlərdən 7 027 şəxsin məşğulluğu təmin edilib
    Обеспечена занятость 7 027 жителей, переселенных на освобожденные территории

