Azerbaijan provides jobs for 7,027 residents relocated to liberated lands
Social security
- 22 November, 2025
- 14:46
Employment has been provided for 7,027 residents relocated to Azerbaijan's liberated territories, according to the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population, Report informs.
The State Employment Agency has also secured jobs for 4,836 individuals through vacancies, while 589 people have been involved in the self‑employment program and created their own small family businesses within this framework.
Additionally, 1,185 individuals are self‑employed independently.
Work is also being carried out to organize vocational training courses for residents. So far, 319 residents have been enrolled in courses jointly organized with employers.
Latest News
16:14
Georgia-Azerbaijan trade turnover grows by over 2%Infrastructure
16:01
Azerbaijan records fivefold growth in butter stockpileIndustry
15:47
Azerbaijan sees increase in cream and sour cream productionIndustry
15:31
Lukashenko pardons 31 Ukrainians jailed in BelarusRegion
15:21
Azerbaijan weather forecast for November 23Ecology
15:07
OSCE PA Special Representative to visit ArmeniaRegion
14:46
Photo
Azerbaijan provides jobs for 7,027 residents relocated to liberated landsSocial security
14:20
Vegetable oil production declines in Azerbaijan, margarine output increasesIndustry
13:58