Azerbaijan climbs 35 steps in global women's employment ranking

Azerbaijan has risen from 104th to 69th place globally in terms of creating employment opportunities for women, according to Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population Anar Aliyev, Report informs.

Aliyev shared this insight during a session held in Doha as part of the 6th Conference of Labor Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

He noted that Azerbaijan has made significant progress in expanding employment opportunities for women in recent years. The ranking is based on the World Bank's Women, Business and the Law report.

The minister added that five social reform packages have been implemented in Azerbaijan over the past six years, emphasizing that protecting workers' rights and ensuring labor safety remain top national priorities.

Azerbaijan has ratified 59 conventions and one protocol of the International Labor Organization (ILO), and the country is currently reviewing the possibility of ratifying four additional conventions.