Ilham Aliyev 2026 FIFA World Cup National Urban Forum
    Ilham Aliyev 2026 FIFA World Cup National Urban Forum

    Azerbaijan climbs 35 steps in global women's employment ranking

    Social security
    • 17 October, 2025
    • 11:01
    Azerbaijan climbs 35 steps in global women's employment ranking

    Azerbaijan has risen from 104th to 69th place globally in terms of creating employment opportunities for women, according to Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population Anar Aliyev, Report informs.

    Aliyev shared this insight during a session held in Doha as part of the 6th Conference of Labor Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

    He noted that Azerbaijan has made significant progress in expanding employment opportunities for women in recent years. The ranking is based on the World Bank's Women, Business and the Law report.

    The minister added that five social reform packages have been implemented in Azerbaijan over the past six years, emphasizing that protecting workers' rights and ensuring labor safety remain top national priorities.

    Azerbaijan has ratified 59 conventions and one protocol of the International Labor Organization (ILO), and the country is currently reviewing the possibility of ratifying four additional conventions.

    Azerbaijan women employment OIC Women, Business and the Law Anar Aliyev
    Azərbaycan qadın məşğulluğu reytinqində 35 pillə irəliləyib
    Азербайджан поднялся на 35 позиций в мировом рейтинге женской занятости

    Latest News

    11:54

    Deputy Minister: Azerbaijan observes sixfold increase in intense rainfall

    Ecology
    11:44

    Maldives moves to strategic resettlement policy due to climate risks

    Infrastructure
    11:36

    Kuala Lumpur Mayor: Azerbaijan's initiatives are example of local-global synergy

    Infrastructure
    11:29

    TURKPA and CICA discuss new partnership opportunities

    Foreign policy
    11:24

    Kyrgyz FM to visit Hungary for strategic council meeting

    Region
    11:23
    Photo

    Central Bank of Azerbaijan, World Bank mull expanding financial inclusion

    Finance
    11:15

    US envoy, Armenian ambassador discuss situation in South Caucasus

    Region
    11:09
    Photo

    Vatican media on opening of restoration project for Commodilla catacombs, with participation of Mehriban Aliyeva

    Foreign policy
    11:01

    Azerbaijan climbs 35 steps in global women's employment ranking

    Social security
    All News Feed