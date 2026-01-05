Azerbaijan's steel imports from Türkiye reached almost $110M in 2025

In 2025, Azerbaijan imported steel from Türkiye valued at $109.75 million, reflecting an 8.4% increase compared to the previous year, Report informs, citing the Türkiye Exporters Assembly.

Romania ranked as the largest buyer of Turkish steel, importing $1.375 billion worth (up 4.4% year-on-year), followed by Italy with $1.126 billion (up 1.8% YoY) and Germany with $744 million (up 5% YoY).

In December alone, Türkiye exported $10.749 million worth of steel to Azerbaijan, 12.9% higher than in the same month of the prior year.

Overall, Türkiye's steel exports in 2025 rose by 2.5% year-on-year to $16.542 billion, while December exports climbed 5.3% to $1.51 billion.