AI-based employment solutions planned in Azerbaijan

Artificial intelligence solutions are planned to be developed in the field of employment, Kanan Akbarov, Director of the DOST Digital Innovations Center, stated during a panel session at the international conference "SOCGOV 2025: AI for Humans and Transformation" held in Baku on Friday, Report informs

According to him, the goal is to create a convenient environment for both employers and job seekers:

"The 2025–2027 AI Strategy envisions the development of AI-based solutions," Akbarov said.

He added that one of the main priorities is the application of AI technologies in assessing citizens" health and determining disability status.