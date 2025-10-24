AI-based employment solutions planned in Azerbaijan
Social security
- 24 October, 2025
- 15:18
Artificial intelligence solutions are planned to be developed in the field of employment, Kanan Akbarov, Director of the DOST Digital Innovations Center, stated during a panel session at the international conference "SOCGOV 2025: AI for Humans and Transformation" held in Baku on Friday, Report informs
According to him, the goal is to create a convenient environment for both employers and job seekers:
"The 2025–2027 AI Strategy envisions the development of AI-based solutions," Akbarov said.
He added that one of the main priorities is the application of AI technologies in assessing citizens" health and determining disability status.
Latest News
16:41
Man wielding knife arrested near US embassy in TokyoOther countries
16:32
Photo
Azerbaijan, OTS discuss cooperation prioritiesForeign policy
15:59
Photo
Implementation of AI, inclusivity in social services mulled at SOCGOV-2025Social security
15:50
Azerbaijan approves action plan for Shusha as ECO tourism capital 2026Tourism
15:49
Ambassador: Azerbaijan-Armenia peace exists not only on paper, but in practiceForeign policy
15:42
Four killed, many more injured as man detonates explosive device in UkraineOther countries
15:41
Hungary proposes implementation of Turkic Genome ProjectBusiness
15:30
EU, Uzbekistan ink new Enhanced Partnership, Cooperation AgreementOther countries
15:21