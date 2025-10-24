Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory SOCGOV 2025
    AI-based employment solutions planned in Azerbaijan

    Social security
    • 24 October, 2025
    • 15:18
    AI-based employment solutions planned in Azerbaijan

    Artificial intelligence solutions are planned to be developed in the field of employment, Kanan Akbarov, Director of the DOST Digital Innovations Center, stated during a panel session at the international conference "SOCGOV 2025: AI for Humans and Transformation" held in Baku on Friday, Report informs

    According to him, the goal is to create a convenient environment for both employers and job seekers:

    "The 2025–2027 AI Strategy envisions the development of AI-based solutions," Akbarov said.

    He added that one of the main priorities is the application of AI technologies in assessing citizens" health and determining disability status.

    Məşğulluq istiqamətində süni intellekt həllərinin yaradılması nəzərdə tutulur
    В Азербайджане ИИ будет использоваться в сфере занятости и медицины

