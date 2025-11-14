Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30
    About 78,000 jobs created in Azerbaijan in nine months

    Social security
    • 14 November, 2025
    • 17:11
    About 78,000 jobs created in Azerbaijan in nine months

    In January–September of this year, approximately 77,700 jobs were created in Azerbaijan.

    According to Report, citing the State Statistical Committee, 91.4% of these new jobs are in the non-government (private) sector.

    During the same period, 8,200 jobs were closed, 47.4% of which were in the non-government sector.

    Of the jobs lost, 27.3% were due to the suspension of activities at enterprises and organizations, while 72.7% were the result of workforce reductions within enterprises and organizations.

    Azərbaycanda 9 ayda açılmış və bağlanmış iş yerlərinin sayı açıqlanıb
    В Азербайджане за 9 месяцев создано около 78 тыс. рабочих мест

