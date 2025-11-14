About 78,000 jobs created in Azerbaijan in nine months
Social security
- 14 November, 2025
- 17:11
In January–September of this year, approximately 77,700 jobs were created in Azerbaijan.
According to Report, citing the State Statistical Committee, 91.4% of these new jobs are in the non-government (private) sector.
During the same period, 8,200 jobs were closed, 47.4% of which were in the non-government sector.
Of the jobs lost, 27.3% were due to the suspension of activities at enterprises and organizations, while 72.7% were the result of workforce reductions within enterprises and organizations.
