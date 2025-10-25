58 people sought asylum in Azerbaijan in 8 months of 2025

During January–August 2025, a total of 58 asylum seekers arrived in Azerbaijan, a 3.6% increase compared to the same period last year, Report learned.

Additionally, 263 individuals entered the country having been granted "refugee" status under the Refugee Convention - a 19.5% rise from the corresponding period of the previous year.

Meanwhile, the number of stateless persons arriving in Azerbaijan reached 536, marking a 38.7% decrease compared to the first nine months of 2024.