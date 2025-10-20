360 former IDPs employed in Azerbaijan's Zangilan

In Zangilan, 360 former internally displaced persons (IDPs) have already been included in employment programs, Report informs referring to the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population of Azerbaijan.

Some 323 of these people have already found permanent employment in the district. Small farms have been established for 29 people as part of the self-employment program.

Another 37 citizens are undergoing vocational training courses in professions in demand on the labor market.

The ministry noted that work to support the employment of IDPs continues: the employment opportunities of another group of citizens are being assessed and programs for their inclusion are being determined.

Today marks five years since the liberation of Zangilan from occupation.