President of Azerbaijan approves law on internal troops

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has approved the Law "On Internal Troops."

According to Report, the law defines the activities, rights, and duties of the internal troops in the areas of protecting the constitutional order and sovereignty of Azerbaijan, as well as maintaining public order and security, and establishes the legal framework for troop management.

The document outlines the basic principles and areas of activity of the internal troops, their structure, duties, powers, and rights, financial and logistical support, the conditions for the use of physical force, special means, firearms, combat and special equipment, as well as oversight measures and other related issues.