    Infrastructure
    • 25 December, 2025
    • 18:56
    Nearly half a billion passengers transported by public transport in Azerbaijan this year

    Since the beginning of 2025 up to the present time, more than 494 million passengers have been transported on regular bus routes in Azerbaijan.

    According to Report, citing the Azerbaijan Land Transport Agency (AYNA), this figure is 19 million higher than in the same period last year.

    On average, the daily passenger transportation in the country amounts to 1.35 million people.

