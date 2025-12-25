Nearly half a billion passengers transported by public transport in Azerbaijan this year
Infrastructure
- 25 December, 2025
- 18:56
Since the beginning of 2025 up to the present time, more than 494 million passengers have been transported on regular bus routes in Azerbaijan.
According to Report, citing the Azerbaijan Land Transport Agency (AYNA), this figure is 19 million higher than in the same period last year.
On average, the daily passenger transportation in the country amounts to 1.35 million people.
Latest News
19:00
President Ilham Aliyev ratifies 'State Program on Improvement of Official Statistics in the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2026–2030'Domestic policy
18:56
Nearly half a billion passengers transported by public transport in Azerbaijan this yearInfrastructure
18:35
Video
Graduate of Italian Naval Academy presented with Navy Dirk on behalf of Azerbaijan Navy CommanderMilitary
18:33
Papoyan: Armenia proposes establishing overland cargo transportation at border with AzerbaijanRegion
18:23
Kazakhstan's Transport Ministry on final timeline for completion of AZAL plane crash investigationIncident
18:12
Azerbaijani NGOs send Open Letter to US President Donald TrumpForeign policy
18:03
New building for Karabakh University's Faculty of Engineering to be completed shortlyEducation and science
17:55
Kazakhstan awaits completion of CMC cassette analysis in AZAL plane crash investigationRegion
17:51