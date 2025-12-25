Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process AZAL plane crash anniversary
    Commander of Internal Troops to be appointed by President of Azerbaijan

    Domestic policy
    25 December, 2025
    • 20:53
    Commander of Internal Troops to be appointed by President of Azerbaijan

    The commander of the Internal Troops and officers in positions involving the highest military ranks will be appointed and dismissed by the President of Azerbaijan, as stated in the presidential decree by Ilham Aliyev on the application of the law "On the Internal Troops of the Republic of Azerbaijan."

    Report informs that, according to the decree, their dismissal from active military service into the reserve or retirement also falls within the president's powers.

    In addition, the head of state will carry out the assignment of the highest military ranks to Internal Troops personnel, as well as approve the regulations on the Internal Troops' Military Council.

