The funds allocated by the US Agency for International Development (USAID) were directed to finance activities that were harmful to Georgia, country's Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze said, according to Report's Georgian bureau.

According to Report's Georgian bureau, Kobakhidze said the funds were used to support "serious and problematic activities" that went against national interests. He added that the Georgian authorities had long claimed USAID resources were being spent on projects contrary to the country's interests-a position now officially confirmed.

"Previously, our statements were dismissed as ‘pro-Russian remarks." Today, the same concerns are voiced by an official representative of the country funding these projects, which clarifies the situation for the public," he said.

The Georgian premier also cited US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who confirmed that the US closed USAID and transferred international aid under the Department of State's control to ensure transparency in its use.

Kobakhidze said the move validates longstanding Georgian concerns over the transparency of USAID funding.