Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process AZAL plane crash anniversary
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process AZAL plane crash anniversary

    Kobakhidze: USAID funded projects contrary to Georgia's interests

    Region
    • 25 December, 2025
    • 20:31
    Kobakhidze: USAID funded projects contrary to Georgia's interests

    The funds allocated by the US Agency for International Development (USAID) were directed to finance activities that were harmful to Georgia, country's Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze said, according to Report's Georgian bureau.

    According to Report's Georgian bureau, Kobakhidze said the funds were used to support "serious and problematic activities" that went against national interests. He added that the Georgian authorities had long claimed USAID resources were being spent on projects contrary to the country's interests-a position now officially confirmed.

    "Previously, our statements were dismissed as ‘pro-Russian remarks." Today, the same concerns are voiced by an official representative of the country funding these projects, which clarifies the situation for the public," he said.

    The Georgian premier also cited US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who confirmed that the US closed USAID and transferred international aid under the Department of State's control to ensure transparency in its use.

    Kobakhidze said the move validates longstanding Georgian concerns over the transparency of USAID funding.

    Irakli Kobakhidze USAID Georgia
    Kobaxidze: USAID vəsaitləri Gürcüstanda zərərli fəaliyyətlərin maliyyələşdirilməsinə yönəldilib
    Кобахидзе: USAID финансировал проекты, противоречащие интересам Грузии

    Latest News

    20:31

    Kobakhidze: USAID funded projects contrary to Georgia's interests

    Region
    20:06

    Serbia's NIS, Hungary's MOL ask US to suspend sanctions

    Other countries
    19:57

    Israel says it has killed senior IRGC commander in Lebanon

    Other countries
    19:43

    Budget of Mandatory Health Insurance Fund for 2025 revised

    Domestic policy
    19:25

    President of Azerbaijan approves law on internal troops

    Domestic policy
    19:00

    President Ilham Aliyev ratifies 'State Program on Improvement of Official Statistics in the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2026–2030'

    Domestic policy
    18:56

    Nearly half a billion passengers transported by public transport in Azerbaijan this year

    Infrastructure
    18:35
    Video

    Graduate of Italian Naval Academy presented with Navy Dirk on behalf of Azerbaijan Navy Commander

    Military
    18:33

    Papoyan: Armenia proposes establishing overland cargo transportation at border with Azerbaijan

    Region
    All News Feed