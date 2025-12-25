Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process AZAL plane crash anniversary
    Domestic policy
    • 25 December, 2025
    • 19:43
    Budget of Mandatory Health Insurance Fund for 2025 revised

    President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has made amendments to the decree dated February 10, 2025, "On the Budget of the Mandatory Health Insurance (MHI) Fund for 2025."

    According to Report, the head of state signed a new decree in this regard.

    Under the document, expenditures on MHI payments and subsidies for medical institutions subordinate to the Association for the Management of Medical Territorial Units have been reduced from 1,720,956,292 manats to 1,642,956,292 manats.

    In particular, spending on strengthening human resources in medical institutions has been decreased from 6,000,000 manats to 3,000,000 manats, while expenditures on the maintenance of mobile hospitals in territories liberated from occupation have been reduced from 2,500,000 manats to 1,000,000 manats.

