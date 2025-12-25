President Ilham Aliyev ratifies 'State Program on Improvement of Official Statistics in the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2026–2030'

President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order ratifying the "State Program on Improvement of Official Statistics in the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2026–2030."

Report informs via AZERTAC that the program envisages the preparation and improvement of the system of statistical indicators and methodologies across various sectors of the economy, the conduct of surveys, and the dissemination of collected statistical data. It also aims to strengthen the legal and informational support of statistical production, enhance international cooperation, improve the material and technical base of statistical bodies, develop human resources, and identify strategic development priorities for the national statistical system for the upcoming multi-year period, ensuring the timely and high-quality implementation of tasks facing official statistics.