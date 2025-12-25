Graduate of Italian Naval Academy presented with Navy Dirk on behalf of Azerbaijan Navy Commander

Within the military cooperation between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Italy, relations between the personnel of the Naval Forces of both countries in the field of military education are successfully continued.

The Ministry of Defense told Report that in accordance with the Protocol of Intent between the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Italy on cooperation in the field of training and education of personnel of the Naval Forces, distinguished graduates of special military educational institutions of both countries are presented with gifts on behalf of the Navy Command.

In this context, a representative of the Military Attaché of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Italy presented Navy Dirk along with a certificate signed on behalf of the Commander of the Azerbaijan Navy to Lieutenant Guglielmo De Simone, who graduated with honors from Naval Academy in Livorno, Italy.

According to the provisions of the Protocol of Intent, an officer who graduates with honors from the Navy faculty of the Heydar Aliyev Military Institute operating under the National Defense University is presented with the "Students' Sword of Honour" along with a certificate signed on behalf of the Chief of Staff of the Italian Navy by the Military Attaché of the Republic of Italy in Azerbaijan.