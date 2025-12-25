Israel says it has killed senior IRGC commander in Lebanon

Israel"s military says it has killed a senior commander of Iran"s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) in a strike in southern Lebanon.

According to Report, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and Shin Bet security service said the operation targeted Hussein Mahmoud Marshad al-Johari in the Nabatieh district. They described him as a key IRGC operative who had been involved in planning operations against Israel along the Syria-Lebanon border.

According to the IDF, al-Johari was part of Unit 840, which coordinates the IRGC"s overseas operations.