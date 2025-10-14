Ilham Aliyev 2026 FIFA World Cup International Association of Judges Middle East Peace Summit
    2,152 twins and 78 triplets born in Azerbaijan in 8 months of 2025

    Social security
    • 14 October, 2025
    • 16:47
    A total of 2,152 twins and 78 triplets were born in Azerbaijan during the first eight months of this year, Report informs, citing the State Statistical Committee.

    According to the data, 63,698 babies were registered by the regional (city) registration departments of the Ministry of Justice from January through August 2025. Compared to the same period last year, the birth rate per 1,000 people decreased from 10.0 to 9.3.

    Of the newborns, 53.1% were boys and 46.9% were girls.

    İlin səkkiz ayında 2152 əkiz, 78 üçəm doğulub
    В Азербайджане за 8 месяцев родились более 2,2 тыс. близнецов

