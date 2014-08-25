Salaries of the employees of Translation Center determined in Azerbaijan

Baku. 25 August. REPORT.AZ/ The Cabinet of Ministers signed a decree on “approval of the Regulation and the structure of the Center for Translation under the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan”. Report informs, the salaries of the employees of Translation Center have been determined. The director will be paid 1450 manats; deputy director - 1050; head of department - 870; sector director, chief accountant, consultant - 580; the accountant, economist, specialist, press secretary - 530; technical editor - 500; driver, commandant - 185; programmer, computer operator, technician, clerk - 165; worker and room-cleaner - 160 manats.

The decree is coming into force on 25 August 2014.