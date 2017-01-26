The Great Wall shown for media representatives

Baku. 26 January. REPORT.AZ/ Park Cinema Flame Towers demonstrated The Great Wall by Chinese film director Zhang Yimou for media representatives.

Report informs, the events occur in China, where survivors from a European mercenary group searching for black powder. Arriving in China, they saw great wall, being built for years to prevent monster's attack the empire. Main parts of the film fight against monsters to protect all of humanity.

Notably, main parts taken by Matt Damon, Pedro Pascal, Willem Dafoe, Jing Tian, Andy Lau. The film was the most expensive Chinese film of last year. Most part of the film was made in China, some in New Zealand.