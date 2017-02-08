 Top
    Park Cinema presents a film John Wick-2 for reporters

    Keanu Reeves takes main part

    Baku. 8 February. REPORT.AZ/ John Wick-2 was specially shown in Park Cinema for reporters.

    Report informs, actor Keanu Reeves took main part in the film.

    As for the topic, John Wick once was hitman, however, he gets tired and begins searches for spiritual comfort. John withdraws from his works, when forced to return to his "profession" as his former fellow leads secret gang of hired killers. John's oath forces him to help his fellow. He is to enter fighting in Rome with one of the world's most brutal killers.

    During film making, Keanu Reeves take lessons from former Special Forces soldiers in dual wielding.

    Notably, Park Cinema will launch public show of John Wick-2 on February 9.

