Man shot singer then committed suicide in US

Baku. 11 June. REPORT.AZ/ Singer Christina Grimmie is in critical condition after being shot following a concert in Orlando, Florida, on Friday night, police said.

Report informs citing the NBC News the singer, a former contestant on "The Voice," and members of the band Before You Exit were signing autographs after a concert at Orlando's Plaza Live when a male suspect shot Grimmie, Orlando Police Department spokeswoman Wanda Miglio said at a news conference.

Grimmie's brother tackled the shooter. The suspect then fatally shot himself, Miglio said.

Police did not identify the shooter and said a motive is not yet known. Miglio called the shooting a "very tragic event" and praised Grimmie's brother as a "hero."

The shooter had two guns on him, according to police.

The shooting occurred around 10:45 p.m. ET while the performers were meeting with fans and selling merchandise. There were around 60 people in the area at the time, but nobody else was hurt, Miglio said.

Grimmie came in third place on season 6 of "The Voice," NBC's singing competition, which aired in 2014.