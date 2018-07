© Foto: Twitter

Baku. 26 July. REPORT.AZ/ An American singer and actor Frank Sinatra's fourth wife Barbara Sinatra has died at the age of 90 at her Rancho Mirage home in California.

Report informs citing the TMZ.

Actress and fashion model Barbara Marks married Frank Sinatra in 1976 and remained his wife for nearly 22 years till his death in 1998.