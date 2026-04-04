Voluntary insurance premiums rise in Azerbaijan in early 2026

In January–February 2026, voluntary insurance premiums in Azerbaijan reached approximately 234.44 million manats (about $138.3 million), marking a 6.5% increase compared to the same period last year, according to data from the Central Bank, Report informs.

During the specified period, payouts under voluntary insurance totaled 121.77 million manats (around $71.8 million), representing a significant 39.4% year-on-year increase. As a result, insurers paid out 51.9 manats (about $30.6) for every 100 manats (about $59) collected in premiums, up from 39.7 manats (about $23.4) a year earlier.

Overall, Azerbaijan's insurance market collected 277.56 million manats (approximately $163.8 million) in premiums in the first two months of the year, a slight decline of 1.3% compared to the same period in 2025.

Meanwhile, total insurance payouts rose sharply to 148.8 million manats (about $87.8 million), an increase of 37% year-on-year. This means that for every 100 manats ($59) in premiums collected across the market, 53.6 manats ($31.6) were paid out in claims, compared to 38.6 manats ( $22.7) in the previous year.