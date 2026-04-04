Explosions rock Damascus and surrounding areas
Other countries
- 04 April, 2026
- 10:41
Explosions were recorded in Damascus and its suburbs, though the cause remains unclear, Report informs via Syrian media.
The blasts were detected across the Syrian capital and nearby districts.
While the reasons for the explosions are still unknown, state television suggested they could be linked to Israeli air defense systems intercepting Iranian missiles.
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