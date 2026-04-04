Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia
    Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia

    Explosions rock Damascus and surrounding areas

    Other countries
    • 04 April, 2026
    • 10:41
    Explosions rock Damascus and surrounding areas

    Explosions were recorded in Damascus and its suburbs, though the cause remains unclear, Report informs via Syrian media.

    The blasts were detected across the Syrian capital and nearby districts.

    While the reasons for the explosions are still unknown, state television suggested they could be linked to Israeli air defense systems intercepting Iranian missiles.

    Escalation in Middle East US and Israel Operation Against Iran Explosions in Syria
    Dəməşq və ətrafında partlayışlar baş verib
    В Дамаске и его пригородах прогремели взрывы

    Latest News

    18:54
    Photo

    Luncheon hosted in honor of First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva

    Foreign policy
    18:48
    Photo

    3,322 evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan so far

    Domestic policy
    18:35
    Photo

    Azerbaijani universities pitch study options in Kazakhstan

    Education and science
    18:14

    Azerbaijan permits export of cherry saplings to Uzbekistan

    AIC
    18:08
    Photo
    Video

    President of Azerbaijan and Prime Minister of Georgia delivered press statements - UPDATED

    Foreign policy
    18:05

    5 Killed in fire following traffic collision in Afghanistan's Baghlan

    Other countries
    17:56

    Turkish, Iranian FMs discuss regional tensions by phone

    Region
    17:37

    Crocus City Hall attack accomplice commits suicide in Moscow detention center

    Region
    17:23
    Photo

    First Lady of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva visited Georgian National Museum in Tbilisi

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed