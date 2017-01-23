Australian actor shot dead while filming video

Baku. 23 January. REPORT.AZ/ A man in his 20s has died after being shot in the chest while Australian hip hop group Bliss n Eso filmed a music video at a bar in Eagle Lane in the Brisbane CBD.

Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, Police said the man was shot in what they called a "workplace incident" just before 2:00 pm.

The man died inside the Brooklyn Standard bar, and late this afternoon his body was still inside the venue as police investigations continued.

Detective Inspector Tom Armitt said the shooting occurred while an Australian band was filming a music video.

"During the filming of that scene, several firearms were used," he said.

"As a result of the use of those firearms one of the actors has received wounds to the chest and has subsequently died from his injuries.